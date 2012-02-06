Calrec Audio 2012 NAB Show Preview

2012 NAB Show

Company Overview

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 35 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital and analog consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec.

Calrec Products at 2012 NAB Show

Artemis Light Audio Console

Calrec will demonstrate Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin(TM)2/Hydra2 audio consoles. New for NAB, the Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.

Hydra2 Operator -- H2O

Also at the 2012 NAB Show, Calrec will highlight its Hydra2 Operator, or H2O, a remotely accessible management system that enhances the flexibility of the company's groundbreaking Hydra2 network router.

H2O allows the user to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. Users will be able to set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as enter networkwide I/O boxes and port labels for ease of identification. H2O offers users the ability to arrange ports into folders so that they can be located more quickly and easily, and it also provides central management of network synchronization.

The software uses Web technologies to allow network access from any tablet, laptop, or PC with a browser, making it compatible with all major operating systems including Windows(R), Linux(R), and OS X(R).

Apollo Audio Console

Calrec's Apollo audio console is also being showcased at the 2012 NAB Show. Apollo provides unsurpassed processing power and a control surface with displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. In the fast-paced environment of live broadcast television, Calrec understands that users need to have more control at their fingertips. Apollo's ergonomic design makes two layers of channels available simultaneously, a feature unrivalled by competing platforms.

The Calrec Apollo console relies on Bluefin(TM)2, the next generation of Calrec's trademark Bluefin high-density signal processing system, to provide unrivalled resources. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxiliaries.

Company Quote:

"Our new Artemis is a powerful, full-featured broadcast-production audio console with full redundancy, designed to be an integral part of the Bluefin(TM)2/Hydra2 family," said Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing at Calrec. "We look forward to showing NAB visitors how Artemis provides a cost-effective platform that is easily expanded."