Santa Monica's Lotus Post Positions Itself for Success With HARMAN's JBL LSR Series Studio Monitors And ScreenArray(r) Loudspeakers

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Located in the heart of Santa Monica, California, Lotus Post offers a broad range of audio services for movies, TV and music recording. In its new 6,000-square-foot facility with six post-production studios and another in the works, Lotus Post relies on HARMAN's JBL LSR Series studio monitors and ScreenArray(r) cinema loudspeakers for film projects including Outrun, The Fighter, Thor, plus TV projects for Fox, Discovery Channel and Speed TV.

"Our mission is to be the best independent audio post facility in Los Angeles and offer an environment that fosters quality and creativity," said Michael Perricone, CEO of Lotus Post. "We handle a variety of projects from feature films to promos to surround music mixing, with budgets ranging from $10,000 to $10 million."

"A friend of mine had a pair of JBL LSR studio monitors and I heard them a few years ago and liked them very much," Perricone added. "When we started Lotus Post at our original space in 2009, we took over a facility that already had JBL ScreenArray loudspeakers in two of the rooms. After working with these speakers and getting such consistently good results, we decided to equip every room with JBL systems when we moved Lotus Post to our new facility in Santa Monica."

JBL ScreenArray loudspeakers are created to provide extended frequency response, wide dynamic range and smooth, even coverage to every seat in a theater. JBL's LSR Series studio monitors provide high-resolution near field monitoring and feature technology that ensures accuracy at the mix position in any room. The use of JBL studio monitors in conjunction with JBL ScreenArray gives Lotus Post room-to-room consistency for mixes that consistently translate perfectly to theaters and homes.

"Every room at Lotus Post is designed to take advantage of today's audio technology to the maximum," Perricone noted. "We have to have sound we can believe in. The quality of our mixes can only be as good as the quality of what we're hearing-that's why it's crucial for us to have speakers that don't cut corners sonically."

"With our JBLs, I can believe what I'm hearing-there's no coloration, nothing to make the sound more 'exciting' than it really is," Perricone added. "JBL ScreenArray loudspeakers are used in movie theaters all over the world, and what we hear in Stage One is what we know people are going to hear when they go to the movies."

"The great thing about the LSR Series monitors," Perricone concluded, "is that they do the same thing-the same quality of sound we hear in our post-production rooms translates to the big theaters. Also, thanks to their RMC Room Mode Correction, I can go from room to room in our facility and know that I'm going to hear absolutely consistent sound, with no surprises."

Lotus Post has outfitted six of its rooms-Stages One through Six-with a range of models from the LSR6300 Series studio monitor line, plus JBL ScreenArray and cinema surround speakers in Stage One (Lotus Post's "Big Room") and cinema surround speakers in Stage Two.

For more information on Lotus Post, please visit www.lotuspost.com

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.