Calibre UK makes international debut of low latency universal scaling & format conversion at IBC 2011

A new scaler and switcher will form the centerpiece of the Calibre UK IBC stand this year and will be presented alongside the VideoExcel VXL150 series combined format convertor and scan convertor compatible with SD and HD SMPTE formats as well as the HQView200 3G/SDI to DV/HDMI convertor.

Calibre UK’s HQView500S is a top-of-the-line universal format convertor and scaler with 3G-SDI input and output connectivity, backwards compatibility with HD-SDI and SD-SDI and legacy analogue video formats as well as HDMI and DVI. It’s the latest addition to the Calibre UK HQView™ range designed to address the very latest trends in broadcast systems design and integration.

The HQView500S demo will show how easy it is to scale, and format-convert video images at a very competitive price point. It is ideal for broadcast format conversion of content from computer-based sources such as YouTube, websites and for generating screenshots for educational broadcast use. HQView500S complements Calibre’s super-premium VideoExcel product range, providing a universal scaling and conversion solution.

HQView500S is also perfect for general scaling, interfacing and switching requirements and for genlocking computer and consumer sources prior to display in-camera via on-set projectors or LCD and plasma displays.

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK, says: “Our new HQView500S has been designed to give our partners an effective ‘all-in-one’ solution which is easily integrated into existing broadcast IT infrastructures and workflows - without compromising on high image quality, reliability and durability.”

The HQView500S is used as a routing switcher and universal interface for 3G-SDI, DVI or HDMI switching or distribution systems, and displays. Overall image quality can be vastly improved with better detail and clarity. Video quality is vastly improved with better detail and clarity. Superior deinterlacing reduces any image flicker and artefacts and noise is reduced from poor quality video sources.

