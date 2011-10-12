Life in the fast lane with projectiondesign® at xSolutions

See projectiondesign at xSolutions, Stand A6, EXCEL, London, 19-20 October 2011

Visitors to xSolutions trade show are in for a treat when they visit the projectiondesign stand.

Demonstrated will be the largest ever line-up of projection solutions including the award winning F35 wqxga high-resolution projector, the FR12 Remote Light Source™ projector for command and control and the F82 series featuring 3-chip DLP® technology. All projectors are made for 24/7 operation and come with warranty programmes for up to five years. In addition, projectiondesign will preview the world’s highest resolution 3D single-chip DLP projector, the F35 AS3D.

The dedicated UK based team comprises several recognised industry professionals to support partners and customers with projects and support requirements at every level.

Set to be a crowd puller at xSolutions, a real-life motion platform Formula 1 simulator will be on the stand, courtesy of PureTech Racing.

Matthew Horwood, Regional Director, UK & Ireland comments, “We’re pleased to be a major sponsor and exhibitor of the xSolutions event and are looking forward to meeting with new and existing partners to show them our innovations and also a bit of fun with our stunning Formula 1 simulator.”

www.projectiondesign.com

www.xsolutionsonthenet.net