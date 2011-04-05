Alcorn McBride Inc. introduces new features for the SetPlayer line at NAB 2011

Alcorn McBride (Booth SL5105) will introduce an enhanced feature set to the SetPlayer video playback line at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The SetPlayer(tm) series is designed for on-set video applications, providing a low cost, solid-state alternative to server channels. The single channel SetPlayer (SP1000) has a 40 Mbps maximum bitrate and works with existing VDCP controllers. New to the line is MediaFlow; a compatible encoding software which delivers a complete workflow solution. This software provides a step-by-step method for encoding any source file to transfer it to the SetPlayer unit.

All single and multi-channel SetPlayers can be controlled by existing transport controllers via VDCP or Ethernet and have a Genlock input. Video clips are stored on Compact Flash, so there are no moving parts. MediaFlow can encode any format source files and transfer them to CompactFlash storing hours of media. Component, HDMI and HD-SDI (SMPTE-292M) outputs are standard, along with standard definition monitor outputs for each channel. The units accept blackburst, composite and tri-level sync reference inputs. Unbalanced, balanced, and digital AES/EBU audio outputs are also standard. Stereo and Dolby audio may be multiplexed with the video and output as digital bitstreams.

"We launched the SetPlayer line at NAB 2010 and listened to customer feedback," said Jeremy Scheinberg, Alcorn McBride Chief Operating Officer. "We enhanced the feature set, and created MediaFlow to provide a complete workflow solution."

