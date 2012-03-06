Wohler Releases Compact AMP1-16M Unit Engineered for Intuitive and Cost-Effective SDI Audio Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 6, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of the AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor, engineered to enable high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The compact unit de-embeds and monitors any or all of the 16 audio channels in 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, providing intuitive operation via adjustable volume and balance controls, as well as clear display of levels and other critical information on bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays.

"As SDI infrastructure and facilities increasingly become the standard, it's no longer necessary that every audio monitoring station be equipped to handle analog, AES, and optical signals along with SDI signals," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "When audio and pictures in an edit suite, production suite, or mobile unit are handled via SDI, a dedicated, easy-to-use monitor like the AMP1-16M provides a highly functional, cost-effective solution."

In designing a focused and affordable audio monitoring solution, Wohler worked in concert with broadcast facility managers and designers to develop the AMP1-16M. The solution de-embeds audio within the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream and enables one-touch monitoring of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced outputs. The monitor offers convenient capabilities including instantaneous selection and summing of any SDI audio pairs; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and re-clocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream. A 1RU height and a depth of only 4.25 inches add to the unit's appeal, making the AMP1-16M easy to install in a truck or facility with rigid space constraints.

For added flexibility in challenging production environments, an Ethernet port on the AMP1-16M allows an engineer in charge to reconfigure multiple units to not only meet the needs of a specific show or production application, but also the requirements of the different operators working with the system. Using the AMP1-16M's PC-based software interface, an engineer can quickly configure, download, and store presets for multiple units from one central location. The software also provides a "lock-out" function so that operation of the unit can be restricted to the specific feature set required for each session or program.

The new AMP1-16M audio monitor will make its official debut at the 2012 NAB Show in Wohler's booth, N5211.

