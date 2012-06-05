LEIGHTRONIX Advances Video Documentation Market with HD Player/Recorder
leightronix_press_release_labvault-hd_06-04-12.pdf
Holt, MI. — June 4, 2012 — LEIGHTRONIX introduces the LABvault-HD™, a new high-definition (HD) digital video
recording device that captures incoming video and audio from an external source and automatically transfers the
resulting digital media file to multiple destinations for archiving and review.
Its low cost and unique, streamlined approach to capturing and sharing high-definition digital media makes the
LABvault-HD the ideal recording solution when reliable video documentation is critical, such as during education/
training reviews, litigious situations, employee interviews, laboratory processes, and medical procedures. With the
LABvault-HD’s ability to record continuously for up to 24 hours, users can be certain they will capture the entire
event, every time.
The LABvault-HD uses a hardware-based H.264 encoder/decoder to provide both HD (1080i and 720p) and
standard definition (480i) recording and playback. The LABvault-HD’s built-in H.264 advantage allows the player/
recorder to create high quality digital video files with small storage footprints so users do not have to sacrifice
video resolution due to space restraints.
Newly created digital media files can be viewed immediately on a local playback monitor after a recording is
complete. After review, files can then be tagged for automatic transfer over a network or the Internet to third
party archive servers capable of FTP transfer and/or a broadcast server such as the LEIGHTRONIX E-HD2™ for
scheduled playback.
The file capacity of the LABvault-HD provides plenty of storage space for temporary digital media files on its
internal hard drive. To help keep the hard drive clean and organized, the LABvault-HD comes with an optional
automatic file deletion feature. Through the LABvault-HD Web interface or an external control system, users can
initiate automatic file deletion following successful file transfers.
A built-in Web interface allows for easy system setup and control using a standard browser. Through the Web
interface, administrators can preset parameters for sequential file naming, recording quality, media resolution,
and server destinations for the resulting media. The Web interface also allows users to start and stop recording
remotely.
The LABvault-HD supports direct interfacing with external control systems, including Creston® and AMX® touch
screens. These popular third party touch screen options allow for the easy capture and transfer of high-definition
digital media files, without the use of PC control.
About LEIGHTRONIX, INC.
LEIGHTRONIX is recognized as an industry leader in specialty video equipment design and manufacturing, including
digital video solutions, television automation, live and video-on-demand streaming media, and remote equipment
control. A model of stability and longevity in the quickly evolving professional video market, LEIGHTRONIX continues
to set standards in product value and versatility that exceed customer expectations in both product performance
and support. The company’s cutting-edge, quality equipment at affordable prices have made LEIGHTRONIX one
of the most trusted names in the video communications industry for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.
leightronix.com.
