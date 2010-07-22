PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE PREVIEWS FOR IBC 2010

IBC debut of LOUISE™ 5.0 includes end-to-end non-linear capabilities, including overlay production; new extension for monetizing content with targeted ads

Metz, France –ProConsultant Informatique, the innovative developer of business management solutions for content providers, has announced plans to unveil at the IBC 2010 exhibition, held in Amsterdam from September 10 – 14 (stand 2.B21), the latest release of their flagship solution, LOUISE™ 5.0. The new version 5.0 offers many feature enhancements, including end-to-end non-linear content management with integrated production tools, and targeted ad placement capabilities.

What to look for on the ProConsultant Informatique stand during IBC 2010

LOUISE™ 5.0

New Interfaces, Integrated Overlay Production for Mobile Content

LOUISE™ is a dynamic, fully integrated business information system for managing media programming assets and metadata across multiple, linear and non-linear platforms. The latest version of LOUISE™ includes totally new graphical interfaces, which are extremely user-friendly and flexible. Workspaces can be tailored to the needs of different users and groups, eliminating repetitive tasks and greatly improving inter-department collaboration and processes.

The fully integrated Media Bench module of LOUISE™, which is used to create promos and thumbnails, can now be used to further monetize content through the creation of customized overlays for content viewed on non-linear platforms. Thanks to integration with NuageProduction technology, visitors to the stand will be able to see a complete end-to-end non-linear workflow that includes easy-to-produce overlays with instant delivery to smart phones, Apple iPhones and iPads. Overlay messages can be used to build user loyalty and brand extension and for “e-couponing,” “click-to-purchase” and commercial advertising.

LOUISE™ provides a reliable, robust framework to maximize all aspects of the digital workflow chain. With its powerful workflow engine, LOUISE™ serves as a control and information hub, streamlining workflows and automating background processes to improve productivity.

New Extension for Targeted, Non-Linear Ad Placement and Invoicing

Shown for the first time at IBC is a new extension of LOUISE™ that facilitates the targeted placement of ads into programming viewed on non-linear platforms. This new capability allows ads to be placed into VOD content based on pre-established, targeted profiles, such as desired demographics and advertiser preferences, for example, 18-24 year-old males with heavy music interests or 25-35 year-old adults with interests in news programming. Leveraging its open-platform architecture, this new LOUISE™ extension will be able to integrate with other advertising software and databases, allowing the customer to maximize existing systems while expanding to targeted, non-linear audiences. This new functionality also includes automated invoicing of the non-linear advertising.

About ProConsultant Informatique: - ProConsultant Informatique, based in Metz (Lorraine), France, develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. The flagship scheduling software LOUISE™ and the air time sales/traffic system CINDY™ are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 200 television and multimedia organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance.

For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

