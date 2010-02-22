LYNX Technik AG Appoints Moses Chen as Asia Pacific Sales Manager

LYNX Technik AG, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, announces that Moses Chen has been appointed Sales Manager for the Asia Pacific. Moses has over 22 years of experience in the broadcast industry and through this newly created position, will manage sales, dealer relationships, and market development for the entire region.

Moses started his broadcast career with Mackarl and Company, a Taiwan-based distributor for a large number of manufacturers including; Ampex, Philips, Leitch, Anton Bauer, Quantel and many more. Moses later launched Comvision Enterprises Ltd, representing several companies such as Hitachi, Analog Way and others. He has also held several sales and management positions with manufacturers and system integrators including; General Instruments and Interactive Digital Technologies (IDT).

Moses has been involved in major technology projects in the region where he and his team introduced the first digital studio in China to Beijing TV, the first digital master control system in Taiwan, as well as the original digital outside broadcast (OB) vans to CCTV in China.

“We are pleased to welcome Moses to our team,” comments Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of LYNX Technik. “With his extensive knowledge of the region, industry expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit, Moses will be spearheading our expansion into the Asia Pacific region.”

Moses can be reached at: moses.chen@lynx-technik.com and will be based in the LYNX Technik Taipei, Taiwan office at:

1st Fl. No.22 Alley 18, Lane 478, Jui- Kuang Road.

Nei-Hu District

Taipei Taiwan

Tel. +886 2 8787 7766

Mobile: +886 932 205 329