Sennheiser adds the SKP 300 G3 plug-on transmitter to its evolution wireless series

Old Lyme, Conn.–April 16, 2012– Audio specialist Sennheiser is extending its evolution wireless ew 300 G3 series with the addition of the SKP 300 G3 plug-on transmitter. Whether it is for a speaker’s podium or for fast mobile use in video productions, the SKP 300 G3 converts any conventional cabled microphone quickly and easily into a wireless version. The phantom power required by condenser microphones is also supplied by the rugged transmitter – a highly versatile device that enables cabled microphones to become wireless with ease.

“With the new SKP 300 G3, we are further expanding the application possibilities for the evolution wireless series,” explained Robb Blumenreder, channel manager for professional systems products at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters. “The plug-on transmitter comes with its own phantom power supply, enabling it to be combined with any microphone with an XLR-3 output.”

For applications in the Installed Sound sector, the plug-on transmitter can be combined with an EM 300 G3 rack-mount receiver, thus making it possible, for example, to have a speaker’s podium without the visual interference of cables or to implement mobile lecterns. For video journalists, the SKP 300 G3 is an ideal partner for the EK 100 G3 camera receiver.

The SKP 300 is powered by two AA batteries or the optional BA 2015 accupack. The plug-on transmitter is available in eight frequency ranges, and is quickly and easily synchronized with its receiver using an infrared link.

The SKP 300 will be available in April 2012.

Caption:

SKP 300.jpg: Wireless with ease: the SKP 300 G3 plug-on transmitter with switchable phantom power turns cabled microphones into wireless ones in next to no time

Technical Data: SKP 300

Modulation wideband FM

Frequency ranges A: 516–558 MHz; G: 566–608; GB: 606–648 MHz;

B: 626–668 MHz; C: 734–776 MHz; D: 780–822 MHz;

E: 823-865 MHz

Frequency banks 20 frequency banks each with up to 24

intermodulation-free presets; 6 frequency banks

with up to 24 frequencies freely selectable by the user

in 25 kHz steps

(Please note that the EK 100 G3 camera receiver has

only twelve frequencies per channel bank)

Switching bandwidth 42 MHz

RF output power 10/30 mW

Nominal/peak deviation ±24 kHz/±48 kHz

Phantom power 48 V ± 2 V

Compander system HDX

Audio frequency response 80–18,000 Hz

THD 0.9%

Signal-to-noise ratio > 120 dBA (1 mV peak deviation)

Audio input XLR-3F, balanced

Power supply 2 AA batteries (1.5 V) or BA 2015 accupack

Operating time typ. 8 hrs (30 mW RF power, without P48)

Dimensions 105 x 43 x 43 mm

Weight with batteries 195 g