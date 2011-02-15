Noise Industries Releases FREE Barcode Generator Plug-in for Final Cut Studio and After Effects

New freebie from FxFactory development partner Yanobox morphs the archetypal barcode into a vibrant motion graphic element

Boston, MA –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that development partner, Yanobox, has released Barcode - a FREE plug-in powered by the FxFactory® platform. The new Barcode generator boasts adjustable parameters that allow users to easily replicate the EAN-13 encoding of the universal barcode, as well as take the symbol to a whole new level with custom color modes, random digitization options, and more. Barcode supports the latest versions of Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion® and After Effects®.

“We’ve seen the stylistic plug-ins that Yanobox is capable of creating – including current FxFactory favorites MoType and Nodes,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “Barcode is one of our most unusual generators, with a multitude of capabilities to transform the classic barcode into something truly exceptional. We’re excited that Yanobox has decided to once again push the creative boundaries with Barcode and offer it free to the FxFactory community.”

Barcode Features

● Customize - adjust color module, change font, and re-size bars to create a distinctive style.

● Animate - use random digits and draw graphic elements progressively with the adjustable completion parameters.

● Share - create your own presets and share with others among all supported host applications.

Availability and Pricing of Barcode

Barcode is offered as a free plug-in via the Noise Industries and Yanobox websites. To download the Barcode freebie, please visit: http://www.yanobox.com/Barcode.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for $399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of $29.00 USD. FxFactory products can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio® and Apple Final Cut Express® users can also test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

