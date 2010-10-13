MULTIDYNE VIDEO & FIBER OPTIC SYSTEMS AND GEPCO INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCE NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AT CCW EXPO 2010

Gepco to Launch New Line of Active Fiber Optic Transport Products – Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® with Stocking Inventory

NEW YORK, N.Y., OCTOBER 13, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Gepco International, an industry leader in professional audio and video interconnect products. Through this partnership, Gepco will launch a new line of active fiber optic transport products designed and manufactured by MultiDyne called Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® and offer stocked inventory, strengthening MultiDyne’s distribution across the globe. The two companies will celebrate this new alliance at Content and Communications World (CCW 2010) by linking their booths via a video fiber feed utilizing products in the new line.

“MultiDyne’s proven ability to manufacture top-quality, cost-effective fiber solutions combined with Gepco’s strong fiber and assembly capabilities makes this a natural partnership,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “We are excited to be partnering with Gepco to provide its customers with an array of customizable, cost-effective, high-quality fiber optic transport solutions.”

The Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® product line will initially feature six products (transmitter and receiver pairs) designed to convert an electrical signal to an optical one for today’s broadcast & pro A/V signal requirements, over longer transmission distances, with lower total weight of cabling and significant cost savings, backed by The MultiDyne Advantage, seven-year warranty. With global distribution channels, Gepco will strengthen MultiDyne’s presence in key and emerging markets, and it will also offer the convenience of stocked inventory, thereby being able to fulfill immediate customer requests.

“We are proud to be launching this new partnership with MultiDyne and introducing the Gepco® Powered by MultiDyne® product line. Gepco will introduce MultiDyne to a host of new markets and extend our range of solutions for our customers so they can get everything they need in one place,” says Joe Zajac, market development manager, Gepco.

For more information on the MultiDyne and Gepco partnership, and to check out their live booth feeds, please visit MultiDyne at Booth 916 and Gepco at Booth 1320 during CCW Expo 2010.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber-optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.

About Gepco International

Gepco International, with headquarters in Des Plaines, IL, and distribution centers in Burbank, CA, and Clifton, NJ, has been a leading manufacturer of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for over 28 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. Gepco was acquired by General Cable in August 2009.

About General Cable

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, specialty and communications markets. For more information about Gepco and other General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.