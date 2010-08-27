A new way of seeing your work: projectiondesign® releases innovation in post production projection displays at IBC 2010

Norway’s projectiondesign is the only projector display manufacturer with focus on the post production market, and their exhibit in Hall 7 at IBC promises a ‘one-stop-show’ for serious content creation and post production users looking for ways of displaying and “Seeing their work.”

Norway’s projectiondesign® returns to IBC 2010 with a series of stunning innovations which harness new technologies in ways that are previously unseen and particularly useful for high-performance display in the broadcast, content creation and post-production industries. The company comes direct to Hall 7 amongst editing, 3D, visual effects and post production systems.

“More and more people recognise projection as a requirement for proper post production imaging display, as it becomes the porthole and window for editing systems when it faithfully reproduces the image NLE’s want,” says Anders Løkke, International Marketing & Communications Manager, projectiondesign. “If you’re seriously interested in post, Hall 7 really is the ‘one-stop-show’ where visitors will be able to see everything from acquisition, hardware and display for the post production environment. Our projectors’ quality is specially designed for use in post production, and we are proud to introduce true innovation at IBC 2010.”

Not content with revolutionizing the way broadcast studios consider projector installation, projectiondesign is ‘pushing the envelope’ when it comes to image resolution by unveiling the cineo35 2.5k – the world’s first compact projector showing images at up to 2560 x 1600 native resolution.

“With uncompressed and unaltered display of 2K data and beyond, the cineo35 2.5k gives the fine detail view that 1080p projectors are unable to provide without cropping or scaling the image,” adds Anders Løkke. “Additionally, because of the extra resolution available, the projector can display full 2K in a window and still offer space for editing tools on the same screen. We believe this is the perfect projector for small to medium-sized rooms where colour accuracy and performance are the most important criteria.” The cineo35 2.5k can be calibrated to display any colour space, and comes with a wide range of IO options and high quality lenses. The cineo35 2.5k will be available in both a traditional lamp based, and an LED based version.

Rounding out the projectiondesign offering at IBC 2010 the projector manufacturer will announce a brand new stereoscopic 3D projector made specifically for post production, the cineo35 3D. The cineo35 3D features full HD resolution, 3G SDI and HDMI/Dual Link DVI inputs, and displays full active stereoscopic content at up to 330 MHz pixel rates.

“Realising the ever increasing requirements for 3D displays in the content creation industry, projectiondesign is determined to use our expertise to deliver products tailored to meet these demands”, says Løkke. “Many of our customers have asked for a high definition, single lens, no-compromise solution to showing 3D in their preview suites and creative collaboration rooms. This is it. The cineo35 3D provides a full bandwidth, uncompressed HD image in any colour space, and with its range of options and affordable price, is an enabler for users that would otherwise not be able to show large screen 3D”.

Underlining the ever-broadening range of products the company offers to broadcast, post-production and creative media presentation, projectiondesign will be working with SCRATCH® ASSIMILATE™ and Drylab to present end-to-end colour-managed 3D and 2D workflows from on-set review to final grade. Using projectiondesign cineo35 2.5k projectors, with SCRATCH® ASSIMILATE™ and Drylab’s Camera Report attendees will be able to witness accurate reproduction of colours at all stages of the production pipe line.

On the show floor, projectors from projectiondesign can be seen on the SGO Mistika stand in Hall 6, Stand A11.

Already used in some of the most respected post houses in the world, projectiondesign products are relied upon for their ability to render colour accurately, with just the right levels of brightness and contrast – essential for grading and colourisation applications, as well as for VFX creation and editing. The company’s projectors are also used in preview suites, where an extensive range of standard and custom lens options means they are capable of accurate image reproduction on screen sizes from less than 2m to more than 5m wide.

At IBC 2010, projectiondesign will be presenting two sessions in the Post Production Zone in Hall 7 at the following times:

• Saturday 11th September: 10.00 - 11.00, Colour calibration and matching of projection displays for post production

• Tuesday 14th September: 12.00 - 13.00, 3D technologies for post production displays and projectors

www.projectiondesign.com