Wohler Announces New Software Interface for MADI-8 Audio Monitor

PC-Based Interface Enables Quick Configuration of Channel Naming and Preset Assignments

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nov. 15, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a new software interface for the company's MADI-8 in-rack audio monitor that allows for control and quick reconfiguration of channel presets from any PC. With the new software, operators now have the ability to name any or all of the 64 available channels and then assign them up to eight available presets. Configurations can be saved as files on the set-up application, so operators can instantly recall channel names and presets from previous events and assign them to other MADI-8 units.

"MADI-8 was the world's first in-rack MADI monitor to offer simultaneous monitoring of up to eight channels," said Jeff McNall, product manager at Wohler. "Now, with this new channel-naming and preset configuration application, the unit provides even more convenience in high-volume monitoring applications."

Giving users the option of creating presets via a PC and keyboard rather than on the MADI-8 unit itself, the firmware upgrade and software application download significantly reduces the time required to configure a MADI-8. For installations with numerous MADI-8 units, using a simple device server adaptor for each of the serial ports can enable all of the MADI-8 units to be controlled via an Ethernet network. This capability allows users to switch MADI-8 units between sport- or event-specific presets over the network, taking very little time to shift channel names and presets from one broadcast to the next.

"We designed the MADI-8 to be a flexible, powerful, and easy-to-use solution for cost-effective audio confidence monitoring, and this new software interface makes the unit an even better match for demanding broadcast and production environments," added McNall. "Wohler is evolving to incorporate the use of Ethernet networks in configuration of our products. We've done it on our AMP2-16V-3G monitor, as well, and we continue to look for additional ways that our customers can take advantage of having Wohler products networked."

The new software application and firmware upgrade are free to existing MADI-8 users. More information about the MADI-8 and access to updates is available at www.wohler.com.

