Harmonic Makes Video Server Product Line More Cost-Effective With New Omneon Spectrum(TM) MediaCenter

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 7, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today introduced Omneon Spectrum(TM) MediaCenter, a new multichannel media server with integrated low-cost storage and support for Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability. Designed specifically for the needs of local and regional broadcast stations, as well as remote playout facilities, MediaCenter delivers exceptional value for operations requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video server configuration.

"The Omneon MediaCenter enables a new cost-optimized Spectrum video server configuration for applications requiring a moderate number of ingest and playout channels," said Geoff Stedman, vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "Harmonic is committed not only to continued innovation, but also to bringing down the cost of reliable high-performance systems, and MediaCenter does just that for customers that need limited channel scalability combined with the reliability of our flagship Spectrum video server."

The MediaCenter system unit includes up to 16 TB (more than 600 hours at 50 Mbps) of integrated SATA storage and supports 600 Mbps of real-time channel bandwidth -- enough for 12 channels of multiformat record and play for material at 50 Mbps. The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications, and supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content. Equipped with integrated storage, the system not only simplifies deployment by eliminating external fiber channel storage cabling, but also reduces space and power requirements by collapsing the rack space required for ingest and playout.

Like all products in the Spectrum family, MediaCenter provides the highest degree of reliability and serviceability through redundant and hot-swappable components, such as power supplies and disk drives. Additionally, the new MediaCenter system unit maintains full compatibility with all Spectrum APIs and media formats, ensuring complete operational and media file compatibility with other Spectrum system configurations.

The Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show in Last Vegas, April 11-14, in booth SL2005 as part of Harmonic's comprehensive range of production and playout solutions. The company's line of video distribution and delivery solutions will be on display in booth SU4909.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative, and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions spanning content production to multiscreen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite, and telecom networks while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs, and streamlining workflows.

Omneon, now part of Harmonic, provides integrated, end-to-end file-based infrastructure that optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon video server and video-optimized storage platforms are architected to deliver the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for on-air channel playout and efficient content production. More information is available at www.omneon.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with R&D, sales, and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to Harmonic's commitments and the capabilities and benefits of the Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter.

Harmonic expectations and beliefs regarding such commitments and the capabilities of the Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter and the anticipated benefits for its users may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

