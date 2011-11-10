Lab X Technologies Showcases Audio Networking Prowess During AES 44th Conference on Audio Networking Audio via Panel Discussions and Demonstrations

SAN DIEGO, California – Leading the transition for IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) networking in the professional audio space, President of Lab X Technologies and Marketing Work Chair of the AVnu Alliance, Lee Minich, is slated to discuss the latest in AVB and its importance in the recording and audio engineering industry during AES’s 44th Conference on Audio Networking. As a networking solution design resource for audio manufacturers, Minich will discuss network protocol, the design of AVB hardware and the future of AVB in the industry.

“AVB has emerged as one of the most important technologies in the professional audio industry, from recording studios to live sound applications, among many others,” stated Minich. “Working with my colleagues and peers at the AES conference, we will discuss the state of the art of networked audio, including the standards of AVB and how manufacturers are integrating the technology into products across the globe. AVB forms the cornerstone of converged networks, which leverage the benefits of the IT world with the manageability and simplicity that only intelligent media aware infrastructure provides.”

AVnu Alliance is a sponsor of the conference.

Friday, November 18, 4PM:

Demonstration and Panel Discussion: Network Control Protocols

Minich will introduce Lab X’s core concepts and demonstrate a setup of Lab X technology.

Saturday, November 19, 1:30PM:

Panel Discussion: Audio Network Product Design

Minich will present Lab X’s network and network interface with target systems. Full coverage of basic information of Lab X AVB, operating principles and advantages will be presented, as well as intellectual property considerations and the process of integrating Lab X hardware into audio projects and products around the globe. A brief Q&A session will take place after Minich’s presentation.

Sunday, November 20, 2:30PM:

Panel Discussion: Future Directions for Audio Networking

Minich, representing the AVnu Alliance, will discuss the future of AVB integration and its impact on the industry, the AVnu Alliance standards of AVB and the overall power and capabilities of the technology.

For more information and a complete list of events / presentations at the AES 44th Conference on Audio Networking, visit http://www.aes.org/conferences/44/.

For more information on Lab X Technologies and AVB, please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com. For the AVnu alliance, visit http://www.avnu.org.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, New York-based engineering design firm and platform provider recognized as a global leader in digital A/V transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying AVB (Audio Video Bridging).

Lab X partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by augmenting internal design teams, licensing IP platforms, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions. Please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com for more information.

About AVnu Alliance

AVnu Alliance is an industry forum dedicated to the advancement of professional-quality audio video by promoting the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB), and the related IEEE 1722 and IEEE 1733, standards over various networking link-layers. The organization will is creating compliance test procedures and processes that ensure AVB interoperability of networked A/V devices, helping to provide the highest quality streaming A/V experience. The Alliance promotes awareness of the benefits of AVB technologies and collaborates with other organizations to provide a better end-user A/V experience.