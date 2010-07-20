Digital Alert Systems Offers Free CAP-Compliance Firmware Upgrade for All Existing and New DASDEC(TM) Systems

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- July 20, 2010 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), today announced that it will provide a free firmware upgrade to support Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) compliance in all of its DASDEC(TM) EAS units. This upgrade, which will now be included as a standard part of each new DASDEC system, is available at no charge to existing customers, allowing them to fulfill the anticipated EAS CAP requirements easily -- all in a single box, and without the need to purchase any additional equipment.

By offering this downloadable firmware update free of charge to its customers, DAS is further reducing the total cost-of-ownership of each DASDEC system. The new upgrade will be available to existing DASDEC-I and DASDEC-II customers as soon as the final FEMA/FCC CAP requirements are announced.

"As a founding member of the EAS-CAP Industry Group and designers of the first digital EAS technology, Digital Alert Systems has been intimately involved in helping to define the role of CAP as it relates to EAS. By offering this free CAP compatibility, we're continuing our EAS leadership in the broadcasting industry," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "This free firmware upgrade is our way of supporting the radio and television broadcasting industries and our customers in particular, thanking them for their confidence in our product and confirming that they made the right choice in committing to DASDEC."

The DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform is an IP-based, CAP-compatible digital EAS encoder/decoder. The system includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory or network storage. DASDEC-II is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only set-ups to sophisticated multichannel centralcasting messaging requirements.

More about Digital Alert Systems' EAS CAP upgrade is available by calling +1 (585) 765-1155, e-mailing sales@digitalalertsystems.com, or by visiting www.digitalalertsystems.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems, LLC was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, six years from its inception and with more than 1,000 systems in broadcast, cable, IPTV, and emergency operation centers around the U.S., Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future.

Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

