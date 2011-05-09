HARMAN’s Soundcraft Si Series Gains More Inputs and Options

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom — Launched just two years ago and already the winner of 10 industry awards, HARMAN’s Soundcraft Si Series has received an upgrade, which provides more inputs on the Si1 and Si2 versions plus additional functionality and options across the range.

With the range now designated the ‘Si+’ Series, the Si1+ has 16 additional mic inputs fitted as standard bringing the number of onboard mic inputs to 48 and processing capacity of 72 inputs to mix; the extra 16 mic input module may be replaced by an 8-in/8-out module if required. The number of option card slots increases to four, and there is now a space for an optional second (redundant) PSU.

The Si2+ gains the 16 mic input module as standard (also swappable with the 8-in/8-out module), which extends the onboard mic input count to 64 with an input-to-mix capacity of 80.

All three models, including the Si3+, gain a word clock output connector, and all models can use the range of Si optional interface cards including MADI (optical or Cat5), AES/EBU, CobraNet® and Aviom A-Net™.

Caption: The management team for the Soundcraft Si and Si Compact Series, now having won 11 industry awards in the past two years (left to right): Richard Ayres, Product Manager; Matt Rowe, Hardware Engineering Manager; Chris Gomm, R&D Senior Manager.

For further details visit www.soundcraft.com

