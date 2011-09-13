Wohler Introduces the DVM-2443 MPEG Video Monitor

New System Offers Advanced yet Affordable Test, Measurement, and Monitoring Capabilities for MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 Video

AMSTERDAM, IBC2011 -- Sept. 9, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today unveiled the new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor, a cost-effective four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2-RU configuration. The DVM-2443 video monitor incorporates four 4.3-inch 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for flexible and convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as metadata, waveform, and vectorscope overlays, and audio-level meters.

"Advanced features and capabilities previously available only with more expensive products will be bundled standard with our cost-effective, best-in-class DVM product line as we continue to expand the DVM range," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video products. "Our new DVM-2443 monitor goes beyond conventional monitoring by supporting 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs as well as MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 ASI streams and associated metadata."

The new Wohler DVM-2443 video monitor accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I, and analog audio stereo inputs. The 2RU unit outputs audio via built-in speakers and a headphone jack, and a clever and intuitive menu allows each volume knob to double as a menu-selector scroll-wheel -- giving operators a faster selection process than simple up or down arrows.

As DVM-2443 users monitor up to four video inputs, they can queue up waveform or vectorscope displays that occupy either an eighth of the screen or the full screen. The monitor displays crucial program information, timecode, format, and visual markers along with video program content, and users have the option of switching any screen from video to the related program ID (PID) table. The DVM-2443 provides 16 on-screen audio-level meters de-embedded from the SDI signal and also performs AAC audio decoding.

To learn more about the DVM-2443 video monitor, visit Wohler's IBC2011 stands 8.D56 or OE225 throughout the week.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS