NEP acquires Trio Video

NEP has acquired Chicago-based Trio Video, including the company’s four high-definition mobile production trucks, the companies announced March 22.

Trio Video will be integrated into NEP’s U.S.-based mobile television production business, and its engineering and support staff will become part of NEP.

Saying that both companies have similar cultures, NEP CEP Kevin Rabbit, called the acquisition “a great fit for both companies.” Trio’s regional and national sports production, as well as production of concert tours and music festivals, complement NEP’s existing business, according to a press announcement.

Trio Video founders Gary Meagher and Jack Walsh will stay to help run the Trio brand, which is now one of NEP’s network of brands. In the near term, NEP will maintain Trio’s Chicago facility, with operational functions coordinated out of NEP’s headquarters in Pittsburgh.

See NEP at 2012 NAB Show booth OE2319.