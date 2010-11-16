OCTOPUS Newsroom at NATEXPO 2010

Moscow, Russia – November 16th, 2010 – World leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems and a technology pioneer in the tv broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence is exhibiting for the first time at one of the most prestigious Russian broadcast exhibition NATEXPO 2010. OCTOPUS Newsroom is a market leader in Central Europe and South Asia, however, Petr Stokuc, CEO at OCTOPUS Newsroom values unique relationships with customers more. 'Our strength is definitely flexibility. We always try to make our customers happy. This is philosophy we started with 12 years ago and we still believe in it. As a result, we have great relationships with our customers.'

At NATEXPO-2010, OCTOPUS Newsroom is presenting the latest version of its primary product OCTOPUS6, a next generation multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux. OCTOPUS6 has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations.

Although OCTOPUS Newsroom is visiting NATEXPO for the first time, it is no newbie in the broadcast industry. Their customers include media giants such as Al Jazeera English - Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 80 channels.

'I feel we have a lot to offer to our potential customers in Russia. Our newsroom computer system OCTOPUS6 can be used in channels of any size, in any language, on any platform and it can be integrated with most systems that are currently used in newsrooms today. I would like to invite everyone to come and see the new OCTOPUS6 for themselves to our stand B65,' commented Petr Stokuc.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

