HME Acquires Clear-Com Communication Systems

Combined force will enhance market position, expand product offering and extend market presence

POWAY, CA, APRIL 2, 2010 ─ HM Electronics Inc. (HME), the first to develop the wireless intercom system for the pro audio industry today announces a definitive agreement to acquire Clear-Com Communication Systems, a business unit of The Vitec Group plc. a leading provider of mission-critical voice communication systems for broadcast, live performance, military, federal government and professional audio markets. Clear-Com will continue operation as a wholly-owned subsidiary of HME, with no changes planned for its award-winning product portfolio or its current mission to be the world’s first choice for high-end intercom solutions.

HME, a privately-held company, based in Poway, California, is a pioneer of digital wireless intercom solutions for restaurant, hospitality, sports and pro audio markets. Combining HME’s world-renowned expertise in wireless with Clear-Com’s leadership in TDM Matrix and integrated IP and wireless solutions will offer an expansive selection of communication products and technology for intercom customers with different applications and system requirements. The acquisition will expand HME’s reach into new markets, while allowing the combined companies to leverage synergies in product development and operations. In addition, Clear-Com will continue its long commitment in providing best-in-class service and support to its existing and new customers.

“After enjoying substantial growth in all our key sectors over the last decade, it was time for HME to take the next step,” said Chuck Miyahira, CEO of HME. “Clear-Com is the best-known brand in the mission-critical intercom marketplace, and brings a wealth of industry knowledge, innovative technology and great business partnerships around the globe. This acquisition will expand the HME business in the pro audio space with a wider range of complimentary communication solutions.”

“We are extremely pleased to make this announcement,” said Mitzi Dominguez, President of HME. “Both companies have been in the professional intercom business for over 30 years and share similar cultures and core values. And there is tremendous synergy between the two companies. With their combined expertise in the professional audio industry they will focus on finding new innovative ways to help their customers.”

“We see a great fit with the strategy and vision of HME. The efforts of our combined teams will bring added value to our customers and greater opportunities for both companies,” said Matt Danilowicz, who will continue in his role as President of Clear-Com under the new structure within HME. “HME’s complementary expertise in wireless, their operations and manufacturing excellence, and their appreciation of our markets will solidify the growing recognition that Clear-Com’s products are setting a new standard for the industry.”

Clear-Com business headquarters remain in Alameda, California. Research and development will continue in Cambridge, UK and in Montreal, Canada.