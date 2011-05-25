FSR To Launch Audio Amplifier Range At InfoComm 2011

ADDITION TO INTELLI-TOOLS FAMILY ADDRESSES SMALL VENUE NEEDS

INFOCOMM BOOTH # 1343

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, manufacturer of a wide variety of audio / video products, has announced that it will launch its new IT-A25 audio amplifiers, the latest addition to the Company’s Intelli-Tools family, at InfoComm 2011. Designed to deliver great performance and versatility at an affordable price, the two-model series is perfect for small venue audio power applications such as boardrooms, houses of worship, control rooms, classrooms, libraries and staging and rental organizations.

The IT-A25-M70 Mono Amp provides either a 4-8 ohm speaker output or a 70V line output at 25W RMS. The IT-A25 Stereo Amp delivers a 25W/CH output at 8 ohms and can be bridged to drive a 4 ohm load at 50 watts. Both models support Pro and Consumer Audio input levels.

Features include:

• Signal Sense trigger for sleep and wake up

• Music and alarm muting capability

• Optional mounts available

• External Power Supply Included

• Clean full-range power

Both units include surface mounting brackets, self-adhesive rubber feet and hardware as standard. Optional rack mounting kits are also available.

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

