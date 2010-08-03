Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) SI Provides AUSTAR With Versatile, Cost-Saving Metadata Generation

Implementation in AUSTAR Test Labs Enables Flexible Table and Descriptor Definition, Speeds Completion of System Design and Deployment

PRINCETON, N.J. -- July 30, 2010 -- Triveni Digital today announced that AUSTAR Entertainment, a leading provider of subscription television services in regional and rural Australia, is using the GuideBuilder(R) SI to provide DVB-SI data for the company's test lab in Sydney. Supplied by systems integrator Magna Systems, the Triveni Digital metadata generator supports AUSTAR's Sandpit, Development, and Test platforms by allowing them to create and generate the private tables and custom descriptors they require without investing in a costly system upgrade.

"Every SI generator offers basic DVB/MPEG (P)SI tables and descriptors; however, all decoder vendors and platform operators design and use private tables and descriptors specifically for their platforms," said Michael de Marigny, senior broadcast engineer at AUSTAR Entertainment. "Within the AUSTAR platform, there are a number of vendors that rely on private descriptors. With the GuideBuilder SI, we can accommodate any of this private data. By allowing us to do so without a patch upgrade or further software development, this solution from Triveni Digital helps us in meeting our deployment timelines and design deadlines."

The AUSTAR Test platform is predominantly used to test, verify, and review all interactive applications and new decoder software and hardware prior to launch to customers. The company's Development platform is used by decoder engineers, software developers, and third-party developers to work on new applications and new decoder software and hardware vendors. The Sandpit is used by broadcast engineers to work on POCs, to test vendor equipment, and to cut streams for vendors.

In generating accurate DVB-SI data for these platforms and providing users with an intuitive interface for managing this information, GuideBuilder SI can import program data from many different sources including listing services and traffic systems, automation systems, and SI data from off-air/live signals. Local or customized data can be manually entered into the system, as well. The AUSTAR Test Lab is taking advantage of this versatility, running the GuideBuilder SI system as a stand-alone generator and leveraging the system's flexibility to define desired SI tables and descriptors without the need for new code drops or hardware changes. Though the GuideBuilder SI runs independently of AUSTAR's conditional access (CA) system, engineering staff are able to use the Triveni Digital system to create, ingest, and support schedules for their CA system.

"We required a flexible stand-alone system that is easy to navigate, capable of creating private tables and descriptors without system changes, that is available with a custom schedule engine, and interoperable with our CA system. At the end of the day, the GuideBuilder SI met all these requirements," added de Marigny. "The GuideBuilder SI boasts many great features, as well as robust design, flexibility, and a friendly GUI interface, but I have to say that the support from Triveni Digital engineering was valuable and most impressive."

