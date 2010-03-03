NHK International Upgrades to Fairlight’s Latest CC-1 Technology

Television post production facility NHK International has undergone a comprehensive upgrade and replaced its Fairlight MFX equipment with the company’s latest CC-1 technology.

The facility, which is located in Shibuya, Tokyo, has installed a three-bay Fairlight Constellation console in its MA1 studio and a Fairlight Xynergi Media Production Centre in studio MA2. Both rooms have also been equipped with PyxisHD video.

NHK International creates foreign-language versions of programs and documentaries produced by Japan’s main broadcaster NHK. The aim of this work is to enhance mutual understanding between Japan and other countries, to promote goodwill and to contribute to improving standards of broadcasting.

Commenting on the upgrade, Mr Watanabe, Chief Audio Engineer at NHK International, says: “We chose Fairlight CC-1 technology because we wanted to ensure file compatibility with other NHK studios and with newer file formats. We also wanted to maintain the ability to use data from our previous system.”

Mr. Watanabe adds that Fairlight’s compatibility with high level VTR equipment is proving to be a significant advantage. NHK engineers also like Fairlight’s dedicated keyboard and the strong editing features, which are ideally suited to post production work.

-ends-

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes Constellation, Xynergi and the new Pyxis MT, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology. www.fairlightau.com