White Mark Completes Its Second Project For Hogarth Worldwide

Advertising implementation agency Hogarth Worldwide has undergone such dramatic growth that it has more than doubled its office space in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue.

As a result of this expansion, the company has also increased its post production facilities by building six new video editing suites and a 5.1 surround sound dubbing suite for television advertising projects. These were all designed and installed by acoustic and technical design consultancy White Mark Ltd.

Established in October 2008, Hogarth Worldwide takes advantage of new technology to deliver advertising more efficiently. By operating on a large, almost industrial scale Hogarth can implement international advertising campaigns in print, TV or digital media at a fraction of the normal cost. This business model is proving so successful that the company has grown to encompass more than 200 employees in just one year.

Mark Keller, CTO at Hogarth Worldwide, says: “As a result of the company’s expansion, we badly needed more technical facilities to cope with client demand. This was particularly relevant on the broadcast side where we deliver advertising on a global basis, creating numerous foreign language versions of television commercials from one master.”

White Mark Ltd was given the task of building the new suites on the basis of Keller’s previous good experience with the company.

“Prior to joining Hogarth Worldwide, I was responsible for the design and implementation of The Digital Lab, the world's first in-agency, all digital, tapeless, post-production facility,” Keller explains. “I used White Mark for that project and was really happy with the results they achieved. I liked their attitude and we developed a good working relationship, so when I moved to Hogarth and needed a company that could handle a technical installation involving audio and video, they were my first choice.”

White Mark specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. It has designed and supervised the construction of more than 170 audio production suites worldwide, including over 100 in London’s Soho alone.

White Mark’s Managing Director David Bell says: “Hogarth now occupies four floors of the Shaftesbury Avenue building, including the basement where we have installed the new 5.1 dubbing suite. We initially built four video editing suites but these were not enough to cope with demand so we’ve now added another six. The project is our third with Mark and underscores the importance we have always placed on developing our understanding of the client’s needs as they evolve and building a relationship that lasts well beyond the opening party!”

