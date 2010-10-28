Lightware U.S.A.’s Website Demystifies the World of Digital Video

The digital video world can be a pretty complex place, but Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary, is doing its part to demystify things via a series of online technical training initiatives.

Visitors to the Lightware U.S.A. website (www.lightwareusa.com) are now able to download the informative PDF, "DVI and HDMI Basics to Signal Extension Methods." The document uses clear and colorful graphics, concise text and touches of humor to help customers and other industry professionals master the topic.

"As a company of engineers with many years experience we're equipped to fill the role of a trusted digital video information resource," notes Sales & Marketing Associate, Blake Dudash. "We've always been happy to provide customers with the highest level of expertise and share our knowledge to benefit them and their applications. Now, our customers and the wider universe of industry professionals are able to tap our knowledge pool though our online technical training series."

The PDF "DVI and HDMI Basics to Signal Extension Methods" begins by outlining the foundation of digital video: RGB pixels, YUV color space and 8/10/12-bit color depth. Then it tackles the physical layer of TMDS signal transmission, connectors and cables. DVI and HDMI signals are explored, including basic handshaking, EDID and HDCP issues and solutions, and audio on HDMI. Finally, DVI and HDMI transport over different media is examined.

The document concludes with a look at how Lightware fits into the picture - specifically with the problem-solving capabilities of Lightware's HDCP-PRO matrices.

"As leaders in DVI, HDMI and digital technologies in a wide range of applications, from live events to corporate and government installs, we've acquired the kind of information many are looking for," says Dudash. "Our website is getting the word out about a very important issue that isn't clearly understood."

About Lightware U.S.A.

Lightware U.S.A. is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. For more information on these products, visit www.lightwareUSA.com.