Look Solutions Viper NT Foggers Add to the Wilderness Atmosphere in Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Visitors to Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas experience the American wilderness during Sunset Stampede when Look Solutions' Viper NT foggers add atmosphere to the 10-story atrium show.

In Mystic Falls Park mountains, waterfalls, live trees and birds come alive at 6, 8 and 10 pm when Sunset Stampede chronicles the Western pioneer experience with animatronic wolves and bears, laser lights and a musical score recorded by the Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra. Four Look Solutions' Viper NT foggers quickly generate atmospheric haze for the 15-minute programs from their position atop the roof of the atrium bar.

The Viper NT fogger unites current digital technology with proven technique and power. It features DMX 512 as standard, has an internal timer and easy-to-use LED-display panel, and offers fine adjustment of the output to produce everything from a tiny fog cloud to the thickest fog.

"It's a beautiful environment: a large, glass-covered atrium and all the hotel rooms face out onto it," says Brent Pritchett in system sales at 4Wall Systems & Design in Las Vegas. "When the lasers start, the space looks amazing."

He notes that foggers were chosen over hazers to deliver a few quick blasts of fog that, with the help of a fan system, dissipate quickly. "They didn't want to fill the atrium for too long," he explains. "They don't need to leave a haze machine running."

The Viper NTs with DMX control meet the needs for the Sunset Stampede show and have been working "very well" since their installation. "The Vipers are robust and well suited for a permanent installation," says Pritchett. "The systems have the durability we require show after show."

About Look Solutions

Based in Germany, Look Solutions manufactures high-performance fog machines, haze machines, battery-powered mini-foggers, low-foggers, accessories and fluids at reasonable prices. Look Solutions USA, located in western Maryland, serves customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, or to request a demo machine for evaluation, visit www.looksolutionsusa.com or call Hunter Totty, Director of Operations, at 1-800-426-4189. Look Solutions' Technical Service line is 646-300-0520.