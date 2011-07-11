Focal Twin6 Be Monitors Installed in DTS Demo Room

New 7.1 Surround Demo Room at DTS Features Focal Professional Monitors

Champlain, NY - July 11, 2011 - Audio Plus Services, the distributor behind Focal Professional products in North America, announced today that DTS(tm) Digital Entertainment has installed a new 7.1 surround system featuring seven Focal Twin6 Be monitors and dual Focal Sub6 powered subwoofers. The demo room at DTS headquarters in Calabasas, CA is used to demonstrate a wide range of DTS technologies, from pre and post processing and multi-channel Blu-ray content, to lower bit-rate streaming for digital delivery.

"The Focal Twin6 monitors are accurate and revealing, allowing us to demonstrate our audio technologies without compromise," says Ronny Katz, Director of Digital Media at DTS. "Everyone who gets a listen to the 7.1 surround is quite impressed."

Simon Cote, Manager of Professional Products at Audio Plus Services, added, "Working with DTS on the install of the Twin6 Be monitors was an exciting opportunity to get Focal monitors into one of the most important companies in the audio industry. We're pleased that DTS chose Focal as their high-end baseline for listening and demonstrating DTS systems."

The Twin6 Be is the most popular in the Focal Professional range and the most versatile work tool of the SM6 line, it can be found in studios as a solution for recording, mixing and mastering. The stereo image precision, treble definition as well as mid-range neutrality are at the heart of the Twin6 Be's reputation.

The excellent articulation of the bass and mid-bass registers, at very low and even at very high sound levels, makes it a perfect reference monitor for engineers requiring absolute transparency and accuracy. The Twin6 Be features the patented Focal inverted dome tweeter in Beryllium creating a 40Hz - 40kHz spectrum with the woofers. The monitors can be installed vertically or horizontally to respond to the space requirements of any studio, as well as for 5.1 or 7.1 surround systems. The Focal Sub6 subwoofer is a large volume cabinet design, equipped with an 11" woofer and a rear laminar port, and powered at 350w rms, a configuration that guarantees bass linearity whatever the intended SPL.

About DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is dedicated to making digital entertainment exciting, engaging and effortless by providing state-of-the-art audio technology to hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products worldwide. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray DiscTM standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of movies and other forms of digital entertainment on a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in home theaters, car audio systems, PCs, game consoles, DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music software and every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS, DTS-HD, and DTS and the DTS Symbol together are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc., and DTS-HD MASTER AUDIOTM and DTS EXPRESSTM are trademarks of DTS, Inc.

About Focal

Since its foundation, Focal has grown to become one of the world's leading Hi-Fi and professional loudspeaker companies. Headquartered in Saint- Etienne, France, it is now internationally recognized as a world leader in the design and manufacture of drivers for Hi-Fi and professional loudspeakers. Focal is also a pre-eminent designer and manufacturer of for car-audio and pro-audio. The company's key strength is its complete integration and quality control of the loudspeaker manufacturing process, from the design of speaker driver units, cabinets and crossovers, to the assembly of the finished product. Focal maintains an intense, continual research program and development in speaker driver technologies. Five patents have been registered to Focal since 2003. Please visit: www.focal-fr.com and www.audioplusservices.com

About Audio Plus Services

Established in 1979, Audio Plus Services is a leading North American importer and distributor of premium consumer and professional electronics brands. Based in Montreal with U.S facilities in Champlain, NY, Audio Plus has sales personnel located throughout the United States to professionally service their active roster of more than 300 specialty A/V dealers. Audio Plus specializes in products and services for the professional audio and performing musician markets, and the home theater and custom integration (CI) market - both residential and commercial - for North America. Visit the Audio Plus website at www.audioplusservices.com or call (800) 663-9352 for more information.

All trademarks are the property of their respective holders.