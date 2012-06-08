Vaddio Debuts New Universal Quick-Connect CCU for ClearVIEW HD PTZ Cameras at InfoComm 2012

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 8, 2012) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems, will debut the new Universal Quick-Connect CCU for the ClearVIEW line of HD PTZ cameras at InfoComm, June 13th – 15th, 2012.

Outputs now include HD-SDI/SDI, HDMI and analog HD component for extreme flexibility in system design and integration. All three outputs are live simultaneously. A new industrial design enables the adjustment of white balance, color, pedestal, gamma, knee, chroma, detail, iris and gain functions with the press of a button. These controls deliver a more accurate representation of the image that is being captured, and the ability to color-match and shade multiple cameras. User-defined adjustments can be stored on three Scene-Store buttons.

“The new Universal Quick-Connect CCU represents a new milestone in camera image control technology,” explains Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “The challenge with camera control is that every camera model has its own unique set of image control parameters, buried deep in the camera control code, that need to be controlled and adjusted to optimize the image quality. We designed the CCU with a new user-programmable illuminated LED display that shows all of the individual image control functions in the camera and what they are set at. We are also now outputting all three major HD video standards: HDMI, HD/SDI and analog component from the back of the CCU – allowing the integrator to choose whatever video output standard they’d like.”

The Universal Quick-Connect CCU still delivers high-quality HD video, power and control over three Cat. 5 cables up to 500 feet without the loss of video quality or latency. A new advanced Auto-Skew differential cable conditioning system automates skew adjustment and a new Fine-Tune mode is also available for excessive cable loss. The Universal Quick-Connect CCU system is available with Vaddio ClearVIEW HD cameras including the HD-20, HD-19 and HD-18.

