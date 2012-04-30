QUALIS AUDIO WELCOMES DX2 BROADCAST AS ITS NEWEST U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

PORTLAND, OREGON, APRIL 30, 2012 - Qualis Audio, a leading developer of professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments, with an emphasis on 5.1 surround sound, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Dx2 Broadcast as its newest U.S. sales representative. Dx2 Broadcast, a Texas-based manufacturer's representative catering to both broadcast and non-broadcast customers, will support sales of Qualis Audio's Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor in the southwest region of the United States, further supporting the company's expanding presence with new customers across the country.

Dx2 will handle sales for Qualis Audio in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Qualis Audio joins Dx2's robust roster of products from top technology manufacturers, including AAdynTech, DSI RF Systems, Inc. and ViewZ USA.

"We are very happy to welcome Qualis Audio into our network of manufacturers," says David Roberts and David Gerety, principals of Dx2 Broadcast. "Adding the Sentinel to our product line gives us an excellent solution for many of our customers working to comply with the recent CALM Act. We think it gives them an unequaled level of confidence and an evidentiary trail that documents compliance beyond a doubt."

"We are thrilled to team up with one of the most dynamic representatives of quality tech products for the broadcast industry," says Doug Ordon, director of U.S. sales, Qualis Audio. "Teaming up with Dx2 will allow Qualis Audio to reach new customers in the southwest region of the U.S. quickly, especially during such a crucial time for television audio. We believe the technology behind the Sentinel is an innovative solution for broadcasters seeking to navigate loudness control rules and regulations, as CALM Act compliance inches closer."

In addition to Dx2, Qualis Audio proudly works with a highly respected group of representatives in the U.S. including DMC Broadcast Group; GMA, LLC; Serial Scene; Trock Media Solutions, LLC; Western Rep Associates and TFM, Inc.

About Dx2 Broadcast

Dx2 Broadcast, based in Dallas, Texas, is an elite rep firm catering to both broadcast and non-broadcast customers. Product lines, sold through a dealer network, include: AAdynTech, The Black Tank, DSI RF Systems Inc, ViewZ USA, Bel Digital, Skydreams, Photomart USA, KAE Corporation (manufacturers of unique mounting hardware for all things Macintosh and other computer equipment) and most recently, Glensound Electronics Ltd. Dx2 also handles specialty LED fixtures for broadcast and industrial applications. For more information visit www.Dx2Broadcast.com or contact the company via email: info@Dx2Broadcast.com.

About Qualis Audio

Founded in 2008, Qualis Audio is a leading developer of professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments for the broadcast industry. With an emphasis on surround, loudness and QoE, Qualis Audio is the only company in the broadcast market focused on audio measurement with roots in test and measurement.

Its flagship product, the Sentinel, is a network-connected surround sound audio monitor capable of unattended operation. In broadcast applications, it provides comprehensive measurements for CALM Act loudness compliance and QoE analysis. In addition to intelligent monitoring and archival logging, the Sentinel delivers innovative forensic and reporting capabilities. For more information visit www.qualisaudio.com.