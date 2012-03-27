FSR Presents iPad2 Enclosure

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has introduced an easy-to-install WE-IPAD2-SLV iPad® 2 enclosure designed to provide a secure, yet accessible housing for the versatile tablet. Jan Sandri, president of FSR Inc., announced the launch today from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

Convenient single cable Installation is a breeze using the FSR IT-CHRG-P2U PoE to USB charger that derives ample power from a standard PoE network connection, and does not require PoE+. The rear of the tamper resistant casing includes three position horizontal and vertical adjustment holes for mounting in either orientation, as well as a symmetrical hole pattern for rapid mounting to a standard 2-gang box, with no electrical drop needed.

A full view camera port, home button, and speaker port for clear audio are all recessed into a sturdy .090” aluminum case for a sleek look with no visible hardware. Plain face models are also available.

The WE-IPAD2-SLV IPAD enclosure is shipping now. An iPad® 3 enclosure is coming soon!

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: http://www.fsrinc.com.

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

