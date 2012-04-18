OmniTek showcases features to support 3-D signal monitoring

OmniTek is showing a preview of V2.4 of its OTM and OTR waveform analyzer and test signal generator systems at the 2012 NAB Show.

V2.4 introduces several new monitoring facilities, including a real-world representation of 3-D images that can be scrolled to allow the scene to be viewed from different viewing positions, as well as a set of meters to aid camera alignment for both 3-D and 2-D setups.

The meters assess factors including vertical alignment, camera roll, zoom level, image sharpness, color gain and lift by comparing two images. Where a camera is being used for 2-D images, this comparison is made against a reference image of the same test chart; where cameras are being used for 3-D images, comparisons can be made both between an individual camera and a reference image and between left-eye and right-eye camera images of any chosen scene. The latter also provides depth range information.

See OmniTek at 2012 NAB Show booth SL8424.