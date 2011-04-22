Alteran Technologies' Digikit Wins "STAR" Award From Editors Of TV Technology

ULTRA-AFFORDABLE, PORTABLE DIGITAL MIGRATION SYSTEM CAPTURES HONORS AT NAB 2011

LAS VEGAS, NV (April 20, 2011) – ViTaDi Digikit, the new ultra-affordable, portable plug-and-play desktop media migration solution manufactured by Alteran Technologies, is the recipient of the 2011 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award presented by the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at the 2011 NAB Show.

Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, TV Technology’s STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors and columnists reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

The ViTaDi Digikit won acclaim for its ability to combine robust performance with an appealing price point. Utilizing standard computer components and connections, the system is available in two or four-channel, SD or HD versions and features ease-of-use and quick set-up. Its portable desktop design is ideal for modest libraries, but also appeals to companies with larger collections who need reliable on-the-fly automatic video ingest as an alternative to less productive as-needed manual migrations.

Like all other Alteran videotape migration systems, the ViTaDi Digikit adapts to a content owner’s pre-existing architecture and integrates with any pre-existing tape library systems. Pricing starts at $15k per stream.

“The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor. “Our panel of judges walk the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut—they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com ) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 28th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Alteran Technologies

Alteran Technologies develops customized software/hardware workflow solutions for a broad cross section of industries. ViTaDi uses a complex and proprietary database backbone and can ingest over 64 channels of content simultaneously making it one of the most efficient and cost effective migration solutions in the industry today. For further information: www.AlteranTechnologies.com

