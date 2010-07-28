AUDIO-TECHNICA HONORS ARK PRODUCTIONS & MARKETING WITH COVETED PRESIDENT’S AWARD

STOW, OH, July 22, 2010 — Audio-Technica is pleased to announce that Pine City, New York-based Ark Productions & Marketing has been presented with A-T’s prestigious President’s Award. The award was presented by Marc Lee Shannon, Audio-Technica Vice President, Sales, and John Cheese, Territory Manager, Professional Products, to Ark Productions Principal Tim Chamberlain. The coveted A-T President’s Award was presented at a ceremony during this year’s InfoComm Expo on June 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tim Chamberlain, Ark Productions & Marketing principal, accepted the President’s Award, which recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication during the Audio-Technica 2009/2010 fiscal year. The firm sells Audio-Technica professional products to retailers and sound contractors in upstate New York.

Marc Lee Shannon, Audio-Technica Vice President, Sales, commented, “Ark Productions & Marketing has been awarded this honor for their tenacity and strong work ethic in achieving outstanding results in sales performance and customer care. Tim and company represent the everyday values that resonate with Audio-Technica. On behalf of our company and our president, we congratulate his team.”

