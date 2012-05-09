Harmonic Launches Iris(R) 2.0 Advanced Video Quality Analytics Software for Efficient Bandwidth Allocation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 8, 2012 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced Iris(R) 2.0, the newest version of its video quality monitoring and analytics software suite. Featuring an enhanced graphical user interface and integration with several of the industry's leading monitoring solutions, Iris 2.0 enables service providers to monitor and analyze their use of Harmonic broadcast encoders in real time, using the data to help optimize bandwidth and video quality.

"As service providers expand their lineups and introduce new channels, efficient utilization of available bandwidth becomes increasingly important to maintain cost-effective operations. At the same time, ensuring consistent video quality on each channel is essential to maintaining viewer satisfaction," said Yoav Derazon, director of software products and solutions, Harmonic. "Using Iris 2.0, operators can better analyze their channel lineup and make changes that both improve video quality and optimize bandwidth. Iris provides objective data that accurately reflects picture quality, giving operators hard data on which to base their decisions."

Iris delivers video quality monitoring, global channel availability, and source profiling measurements for hundreds of programs, both in real time and historically for up to one year. Working in tandem with the Harmonic NMX Digital Service Manager(TM) video network management system, Iris collects data from Harmonic Electra(TM) and Ion(TM) encoders and presents it as a comprehensive set of user-friendly charts, reports, and dashboards. As a result, service providers can monitor and analyze their sources and programming over time; achieve better statmux pool balancing, bit rate allocation, and homogeneity of video quality; and ultimately increase end-customer satisfaction.

Iris 2.0 features an intuitive Web-based graphical user interface for real-time monitoring and analytics, as well as post-analytics and reporting, offering a more streamlined experience for analyzing sources and programming. Using a sophisticated combination of monitoring dashboards, high-quality graphs, analytics reports, and interactive channel/pool reports, users can now better visualize complex analysis and monitoring results for quick identification and response to video quality issues.

With the capability to handle any codec and format, the dense IP-based Iris 2.0 system can process and monitor up to 250 services in 1 RU, significantly saving capital and operating expenses for broadcast, cable, and satellite operators.

Iris 2.0 has been integrated with Sencore's VideoBRIDGE monitoring solution and the TeleSight test and measurement tool from global MPEG technology provider MiraVid Inc. to deliver an end-to-end video monitoring and analysis solution. Iris collects video quality information at the encoder level and provides it to the end-to-end monitoring systems, adding a deeper layer of data to help operators evaluate the overall health of their systems.

"We're very excited about this opportunity to work with Harmonic, one of the industry's best-known technology innovators for video quality and efficient video distribution," said Jeff Briden, vice president of product management, Sencore. "The integration of our two products will enable Sencore and Harmonic to offer a complete system-monitoring solution for both video quality and network quality, in order to ease our customers' support burdens and help them increase viewer satisfaction."

MiraVid Inc. is known in the video distribution industry for test and measurement products, including TeleSight, MSight, and AutoCheck. "We are committed to the quality of the consumer viewing experience," said Hugo Chung, CEO, MiraVid Inc. "Working with companies like Harmonic, who provide a broad range of video delivery solutions, gives us the insight and opportunity to focus our innovation efforts on providing state-of-the-art complementary technologies. We can then empower our customers by providing them with comprehensive solutions for analyzing and monitoring video quality."

More information about Iris 2.0 and other Harmonic products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Iris 2.0 product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that this new product will not obtain market acceptance or will not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as optimizing bandwidth and video quality, being user-friendly, increasing user satisfaction, offering a more streamlined experience, providing better visualization, having the capability to handle any codec and format, saving capital and operating expenses, adding a deeper layer of data, and easing customer support burdens.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2011, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

