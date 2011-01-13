Egripment at CabSat 2011

At CABSAT 2011 (8-10 February in Dubai), the third largest event in the world and the region's leading event for the Digital Media Industry, Egripment BV will showcase a variety of Camera Support Equipment through their Sales network at the show.

For many years Egripment has been one of the leading companies in the field of Camera Support Equipment for both the Film and Television Industry.

The latest developments are:

- TDT Encoded System

A high quality Encoding Package that can create all kinds of Augmented Reality such as realistic backgrounds, virtual advertisements or virtually created figures that interact with a real person. Easy to integrate with the graphics software of leading manufacturers of virtual studio systems and graphics systems.

- ProTraveller System

A new jib / crane system for the Prosumer type cameras and budget. No mounting is impossible and the ProTraveller system is very easy to transport.

- Focus Dolly Light + Aluminum Pack Track

Based on the proven concept of the classic Focus Dolly the new Focus Dolly Light is a complete, lightweight, ultra-portable dolly for track use. For instance with our very durable, lightweight and strong anodized Aluminum Track.

- 305 Remote Head

A compact and completely noddle Remote Head. The 305 is very fast and offers the smooth response and reliability that Egripment heads are known for.

Besides these new developments, our extensive range of cranes, dollies, remote heads and accessories provides an answer to every possible need.

At CABSAT 2011 Sales Director Richard Villhaber will be present to deliver additional information.

www.egripment.com