LEIGHTRONIX Introduces Remote Video Capture and Multi-Camera Control System

LEIGHTRONIX introduces a remote video capture and multi-camera control solution that allows a single operator to easily record an event, such as a public meeting, fine arts concert, or local sporting event, from multiple vantage points with professional, broadcast quality results.

The system is built upon high-performance, low cost video technologies, including robotic pan/tilt/zoom digital video cameras, a four channel live production switcher, and the LEIGHTRONIX PEGvault-SD, a real time digital video encoder. The video cameras and production switcher are easily integrated with the PEGvault-SD, which provides control for the cameras and switcher via a Web-based user interface.

The system was designed especially for government agencies of all sizes, educators, and any other organization seeking a compact, all-in-one system for event capture. The highly versatile solution makes integration with LEIGHTRONIX broadcast and streaming products and services easy, allowing for remote Next to Live broadcasts, live Webcasts, and automatic transfers of digital media files to LEIGHTRONIX NEXUS series video servers for rebroadcast or to a PEG Central Web media hosting and streaming video-on-demand account.

The system’s affordable price tag and ease of use make it an ideal solution for multiple communities and organizations who share a local cable or online Web channel. Any number of remote systems can be deployed throughout a localized region, with each system capturing meetings and events and forwarding digital content to a common broadcast center or online video library.

Each system is configured and operated using a common Web browser. At the start of each event, operators simply click on the record button and then use the quick key preset assignments to focus attention on pre-determined subjects throughout a meeting or event. Camera views are automatically readied, allowing the operator to “take” the next shot while the PEGvault-SD automatically controls the live switcher for ultra smooth transitions and steady shots that result in a polished final production. Operators can also incorporate audio/video resources by selecting the presentation input on the switcher, allowing viewers at home to see meeting presentation graphics and text with flawless clarity.

About LEIGHTRONIX, INC.

LEIGHTRONIX is recognized as an industry leader in specialty video equipment design and manufacturing, including digital video solutions, television automation, live and video-on-demand streaming media, and remote equipment control. A model of stability and longevity in the quickly evolving professional video market, LEIGHTRONIX continues to set standards in product value and versatility that exceed customer expectations in both product performance and support. Exceptional product reliability, a standard 5 year warranty, and cost-free technical support have made LEIGHTRONIX one of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.leightronix.com.