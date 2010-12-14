DSC Labs Releases Pint-Sized Hawk QCC

Simple to use and even easier to transport, the new Hawk QCC provides quick and precise camera matching for on location single- or multi-camera shoots

Toronto, Canada -- DSC Labs, a developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, has announced the newest addition to its product catalog: the Hawk Quick Check Chart (QCC). Designed by Senior Video and Broadcast Engineer Gary Hawkins, the Hawk QCC provides a simple way to match cameras on location. Ideal for single- or multi-camera shoots, the Hawk QCC records critical information from an original scene set-up using a primary chart, then acts as its replacement by providing enough data for a quick camera evaluation and scene matching. “Time is of the essence in production. It's not always necessary to use a ChromaDuMonde for every scene change,” comments DSC Labs President David Corley. “The Hawk QCC’s innovative design and convenient size make on-location scene matching quick and easy.”

Hawk QCC Feature Highlights:

• Sized at 11 x 9.5”—for an easy fit into any camera bag or backpack

• White patches—for white balancing and knee setting

• Gamma at 18% gray—for accurate iris or lighting adjustment

• Black patches—for scene black and flare checking

• Flesh tones—for checking consistency of flesh tones

• Mid-gray strip top and bottom—to monitor evenness of lighting

In addition, on the reverse side of the chart are more useful test elements:

• 5.5 x 3” neutral white panel—for white balancing

• 5.5 x 3” “warming” panel

• FrameAlign chart that displays different framing options

• Write-on area—to note slate information

Availability and Pricing

The new Hawk QCC is available today through the DSC Labs Dealer Network or directly from DSC Labs for $130.00 USD. Please e-mail dsc@dsclabs.com or visit www.dsclabs.com.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

DSC Labs’ Hawk QCC and ChromaDuMonde charts are trademarks or registered trademarks of DSC Labs. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

