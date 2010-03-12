PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS, INC. COMPLETES MULTIMEDIA PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: New facility places TSA in better position to produce and distribute vital information

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI), an industry leader in designing and integrating advanced video, audio, data and control systems has completed a state-of-the-art multimedia production facility for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This new facility allows TSA to produce and distribute vital private and public information through the use of high definition video and the expansion of production capacity. PPI designed, engineered and integrated the system.

“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to assist TSA in its crucial safety and security efforts by enhancing its communication capabilities and preparing it for the future,” said PPI President and CEO Bruce Kaufmann.

The television production studio is equipped with Hitachi high definition cameras, Fujinon lens, LCD based telepromters, mounted on Vinten Vision studio pedestals and Vision 20 fluid heads.

The production switcher is a Ross CrossOver switcher that uses a real time proprietary operating system which provides very stable operation, and a quick re-boot time, both critical for TSA.

A Harris Nexio SD/HD video server has been installed with six terabytes (6.2TB) of disk storage, capable of handling between 60 and 180 hours of HD media. Programs are edited on Apple Final Cut Pro high definition non-linear editing systems.

About Professional Products, Inc.

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI) is a technology-driven design-build company providing clients with professional video, audio, data and control solutions, improving work flow through creative design and excellent integration. PPI solves issues of presentation, production, telepresence, IP/Broadcast acquisition and distribution. Clients include government, corporate, broadcast, higher education, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. For more information, please visit http://www.professionalproducts.com.