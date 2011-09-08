GLOBALSTOR EXTREMESTOR-DI RUNS ASSIMILATE’S NEW SCRATCH SIX DEMONSTRATIONS AT IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2011 ─ Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance custom workstations and servers as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide, is delighted to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI was chosen as the video storage and playback system for demonstrations of ASSIMILATE’s new SCRATCH Six system at IBC 2011, (ASSIMILATE Hall 7, Stand H11).

Globalstor continues to be ASSIMILATE’s primary hardware partner for 64-bit Win7 and will be on hand for the European launch of ASSIMILATES’s SCRATCH® Six and SCRATCH Lab™. For the SCRATCH Six demo, the company will utilize a 10-bay Globalstor ExtremeStor-DI system to showcase the new interactive DI grading, compositing and finishing suite.

“Globalstor systems are powerful, robust and reliable and the company’s commitment to customer service and support make them an ideal hardware partner,” says Miguel Ferros, director of product management, ASSIMILATE. “One of the key benefits of SCRATCH Lab and SCRATCH Six is the sheer performance of each system. These, combined with Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI, enable us to provide an extremely interactive, intuitive and collaborative experience to our artists with the most comprehensive solutions and the best price/performance in the industry.”

Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system is a comprehensive end-to-end digital solution for the review, versioning, color correction, conform and deliverables in on-location and VFX dailies ecosystems. Hundreds of feature films and commercials, such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, have already utilized the functionality of SCRATCH Lab on Globalstor servers in their VFX dailies pipelines. The ExtremeStor-DI is a well-equipped solution guaranteed to safeguard against downtime and critical data loss, which is essential for producing high-value shoots.

“We’re thrilled that ASSIMILATE has continued a long tradition of utilizing ExtremeStor-DI servers as the hardware backbone for its demonstrations at IBC 2011,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “The addition of SCRATCH Six to ASSIMILATE’s line of products helps to further emphasize all the great uses of a Globalstor system for complete end-to-end DI and stereoscopic workflows. The full SCRATCH Lab and SCRATCH Six, coupled with ExtremeStor-DI, set a new standard in performance and scalability, at a price point that meets the needs of even the most budget-minded studios and filmmakers.”

With the ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs and scalable up to 108TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low, making the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today. The Globalstor server delivers up to 3400 MBps of sustained data throughput with RAID 5 capabilities. Featuring uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED 3D) resolution playback in a single solution (rack-mount or tower configuration), ExtremeStor-DI also provides PCI-Express x16 video bus support, NVIDIA® Quadro® 6000 SDI by PNY® and optional RAID hardware.

About Globalstor Data CorporationGlobalstor® Data Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance custom workstations and servers (including but not limited to IG solutions, content distribution systems and NAS), as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of professional solutions. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with additional offices in Hudson, New Hampshire and Frankfurt, Germany and through a strong foundation of international authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.

About ASSIMILATEASSIMILATE is the premier provider of digital workflow and post-production tools, that have proven essential to the successful creation of thousands of studio and independent features, television shows, music videos and corporate video productions. The company’s products, running on Windows and Mac OS® X, are the heartbeat of today’s most demanding digital post-production and dailies workflows for 2D and stereo 3D productions. They equip Directors, DPs and Artists with the state-of-the-art, intuitive, data-centric solutions they need to meet the continual challenges of increased creativity and productivity amid ever-shrinking budgets. ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® data-centric DI system, is the most comprehensive, end-to-end cinema and broadcast imaging tool for playback, conform, editing, color grading, compositing and finishing of RED and other digital workflows. SCRATCH Lab™ delivers a comprehensive toolset for the review, versioning, color correction, conform and output of on-set or VFX dailies. ASSIMILATE a privately held company, with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA, offices in London, UK, Groningen, NL and Beijing City, CN and markets its products worldwide via a global reseller network. To learn more please visit www.ASSIMILATEinc.com.