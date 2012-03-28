RTW Names Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup Asia as Exclusive Distributor in Malaysia

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 28 MARCH, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that it has named Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup Asia (Stagetec Asia) as its exclusive distributor in Malaysia. Stagetec Asia will focus on all sales, service and support for RTW's line of audio measurement products, further strengthening the company's customer reach in Asia.

"We are looking forward to working with Stagetec Asia in Malaysia and are thrilled at the prospects this new business relationship will yield for RTW as we continue to gain new coverage in the Asian market," says Daniel Wang, RTW sales manager for China and Southeast Asia. "As RTW continues to provide solutions for loudness control compliance around the world, we are happy to be working with such a prestigious distributor for our Asian clientele."

Stagetec Asia will include the entire roster of RTW products including its newest introduction the TM3 TouchMonitor and the entire line of TouchMonitor products. They will also introduce RTW's flagship SurroundControl series products to the market.

"Stagetec Asia is proud to be appointed as the exclusive distributor in Malaysia," says David Chan, managing director of Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup Asia. "This new relationship will help us further strengthen our reputation in audio innovation.We are very proud to distribute for RTW."