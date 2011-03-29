Canon U.S.A. Introduces Three New 1.3-Megapixel IP Security Cameras Featuring Built-In Video Analytics and ONVIF Standard Compliance

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 23, 2011 - Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today introduced its first 1.3-Megapixel IP security cameras, all three of which conform to the widely accepted ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) network-interoperability standard. The new products include: the VB-M40 pan/tilt/zoom network camera with a 20x Genuine Canon zoom lens; the VB-M600VE fixed vandal-resistant IP66 rated outdoor network dome camera; and the VB-M600D fixed network dome camera. All feature a 1.3-Megapixel CMOS image sensor, Canon DIGIC NET image processing, and simultaneous transmission of high-quality video up to 1280x960/30 fps in bandwidth-saving H.264 and Motion-JPEG. With sophisticated built-in video analytics to increase the effectiveness of video security monitoring, these cameras are ideal for transportation centers, educational institutions, medical facilities, sports arenas, museums, and other public venues.

“Canon is committed to providing the security market with products that provide high-quality results,” stated Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “The addition of these new cameras will provide end-users with a host of new features and technologies helping to improve the overall security of a company’s primary assets, their merchandise and employees.”

Shared Features

Common to all three of Canon’s new security cameras is the integration of advanced technologies designed to capture the high-resolution detail and color vital to obtaining crucial visual information for security purposes, even in low-light. Each camera features a Genuine Canon optical zoom lens and sophisticated Canon DIGIC NET image processor. These proprietary components work together with a high-sensitivity CMOS sensor to enable the cameras to capture potentially crucial image detail in low-illumination environments down to at least .03 lux at f/1.6 and 1/8 sec. in color* and at least .001 lux at f/1.6 and 1/8 sec. in black and white.*

Sophisticated Canon image processing built into the VB-M40, VB-M600VE and VB-M600D IP security cameras also enables Smart Shade Control, which automatically adjusts the contrast between bright and dark areas of the image for optimum detail display as well as a special Night Mode for increased low-light sensitivity as compared with previous Canon IP security camera models.

Video data-streaming options for Canon’s new 1.3-Megapixel IP security cameras include simultaneous transmission of H.264 and Motion-JPEG in resolutions of 1280x960, 640x480, and 320x240. Motion-JPEG can also be streamed at 160x120. All four Motion-JPEG resolutions can be streamed simultaneously at frame rates up to 30 fps. Only one H.264 resolution can be streamed at a time. All three cameras also feature a built-in Web Viewer function for remote video monitoring by authorized users on any web browser, including “smartphone” web browsers or leading third-party applications. The cameras ship with RM Lite, Canon’s free network video and recording software for up to four cameras (RM Lite provides Motion-JPEG at 5fps).

The VB-M40

Combining a compact, durable design with smooth movement, Canon’s VB-M40 1.3-Megapixel pan/tilt/zoom network camera comes equipped with a best-in-class 20x optical zoom lens with 4x digital zoom, a wide 55.4º angle of view, and an Auto Focus function governed by Canon-exclusive digital algorithms that improve focusing accuracy even in low-light, haze, and other challenging situations. An electronic Image Stabilization feature minimizes blur that can be caused by vibration in the installation base.

The VB-M600VE

Canon’s VB-M600VE vandal-resistant fixed network dome camera is housed in a clear polycarbonate dome mounted to an aluminum body; this unified enclosure has a dust and water-resistance rating of IP66, which can even protect against heavy water sprays from any angle. The enclosure can also absorb violent impacts. Inside the enclosure, the VB-M600VE lens is mounted in a damping mechanism to protect it against impacts. The camera is designed for use in areas that may be subject to abuse, such as correctional facilities, public transportation centers, shopping malls and schools. An optional heater allows the camera to be used in temperatures down to -22º F.

The VB-M600D

As with the VB-M600VE, this security camera features a unique Canon aspherical 3x optical zoom lens with an ultra-wide 101.2º angle of view, making it ideal for use in areas with severe space restrictions such as stairways, narrow halls, and elevators. Featuring the smallest lens in its class, its sophisticated optical formula and optimal lens coating technology enables it to produce high-quality sharp images with minimal distortion and flare. The VB-M600D is a versatile fixed network dome camera suited for many IP security applications.

Video Analytics

Several in-camera Intelligent Features are designed to assist in identifying potentially crucial details in the video captured by the new Canon VB-M40, VB-M600VE and VB-M600D IP security cameras. These Intelligent Features include abandoned, moving, and removed object detection. User-adjustable in terms of detection area, sensitivity and duration, these features can engage configured alarms and notification functions. In addition to video analytics, camera analytics include detection of sound levels and camera tampering to alert for abnormal events in the vicinity of these cameras’ installation locations.

Additional features shared by the new Canon VB-M40, VB-M600VE and VB-M600D IP security cameras include: a Privacy Mask function to block sensitive locations (such as ATM keypads or computer monitors) from the cameras’ view while still allowing for a full range of motion; a built-in SD Memory Card slot that allows still images to be saved to an SD/SDHC memory card during network outages; audio jacks for bi-directional sound communication between the camera and a computer-monitoring location; on-screen displays for date, time, and camera location; and secure data communication (HTTPS) support.

Installation Advantages

Canon’s VB-M40, VB-M600VE and VB-M600D IP security cameras were also designed with special features to facilitate convenient installation. All include ONVIF compliance and multiple power options (12V DC, 24V AC, and Power over Ethernet).

In addition, the models VB-M600VE and VB-M600D include a built-in motor that allows for changing the “pan/tilt/rotation” angle of both of these fixed cameras as well as their lens zoom and focus positions after installation. This can be done from dedicated PC software without removing the dome cover, which is an industry first.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon 1.3-Megapixel VB-M40 PTZ camera, VB-M600VE Vandal-Resistant Dome camera, and VB-M600D Indoor Fixed Dome camera have suggested retail prices of $1979, $1299 and $1059, respectively1. The VB-M40 PTZ camera is expected to ship in early May while the VB-M600VE and VB-M600D models are expected to ship in July.

