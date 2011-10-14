Vaddio Compares PTZ Cameras

INNEAPOLIS, MN (October 14, 2011) – Tired of digging through piles of technical specifications to gather all the information you need to choose the correct PTZ camera for your application? You no longer have to.

Side-by-Side Comparison of the Vaddio HD-20 and Sony EVI-HD1 Cameras

Vaddio announces a side-by-side comparison of the Sony EVI-HD1 and the Vaddio HD-20 PTZ cameras for videoconferencing support in a typical corporate conference room environment. See how both cameras are fully capable of delivering adequate room coverage for video conferencing.

View Video

Robotic PTZ Camera Comparison Chart

We’ve also added a Robotic PTZ Camera Comparison chart for Vaddio-manufactured and OEM HD and SD robotic PTZ camera specifications.

View Chart

“We were having to print out the tech specs for different models of PTZ cameras,” explained Greg Brown, Media Systems Engineer at UCLA. “We were getting to the point of having to line them up on the table and read down the specs. Even there they don't all list the same info, but we were able to answer our questions.”

“All the specs for all the high-quality PTZ cameras are finally out there in one place,” explained Greg Brown, Media Systems Engineer at UCLA. “A very useful resource that will simplify my life. Good job Vaddio.”

Cameras with a wider field of view are great for videoconferencing and corporate boardrooms, while others work better in larger government facilities or auditoriums. In venues with limited light, such as Houses of Worship, a camera with a low LUX rating is necessary. We want to make sure you are choosing the correct camera for your installations.

For more information or questions please contact Kelly Perkins at kperkins@vaddio.com or by phone at (763) 971-4409.

