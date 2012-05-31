Calibre UK launches latest LED video wall scaler for events, rental and staging

Powerful, reliable, low latency image processing with the new LEDView530

InfoComm 2012 will see Calibre UK launch the brand new LEDView530 scaler-switcher-processor designed specifically for ease of use by production staff operating LED video walls in rental and staging,events and sports grounds.

Featuring an easy to use front panel control with jog- wheel and front LCD readout for ultra-fast setup, the LEDView530 is a flexible routing switcher and interface for connecting LED screens to almost any HD and SD video source to intuitively process images for a breath taking display transforming any space.

The Calibre UK LEDView530

Ease of Adjustment LEDView530 features edge drag and drop picture sizing using its jog wheel to fit the content to the LED screen. All input channels and video formats are then automatically scaled to fit this easily defined area without any need to revert to zoom and pan controls and with out need to re-calibrate for different input resolutions or signal formats.

Powerful Scaling

Best in class scaling with flexible image color adjustments and powerful detail enhancement ensures the best possible picture on the LED screen whether large or small. LEDView530 can drive screens as small as 128x96 pixels or as large as 1920x1200.

It also has a useful multiple-unit mode with auto-zoom functionality. Several LEDView530s to be connected together, each powering its own LED screen so as to create larger video walls; up to four screens can be combined to create a maximum resolution of 7,680 x 4,800.

The LEDView530 has low latency and genlock capability required for rental and staging hire fleets and for in-camera use on TV sets and at large sports venues.

“We’re delighted to launch this LED processor into the market and expect it to have a tremendous reception at InfoComm 2012 and are pleased to be supported by one of the most important LED screen market-leaders Lighthouse who are providing the LED screens on our booth including their new Skyroll product which will be driven by LEDView530 at Infocomm this year,” says Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK.

See the LEDView530 and other LEDView models on booth N1153 between 13-15 June 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

www.calibreuk.com