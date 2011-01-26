Nevion appoints Adam Mendelson to spearhead government sales

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, January 26, 2011 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, today announced the appointment of Adam Mendelson as director of government sales. Based in the Washington DC area, Mendelson will be responsible for building on Nevion’s reputation as a trusted partner for government agencies, and their contractors and partners.

Mendelson has more than 10 years’ experience in selling high tech solutions to US Federal Government agencies - including Combatant Commands, the Army, the Air Force and NASA - and working with government prime and sub-contractors on various projects including government-wide acquisition contracts. In addition to a solid track record in helping organizations build long-term, profitable government sales programs, he also has an extensive background in selling fiber- and IP-based transmission systems for video, voice and data, focused on convergence with real-time mission systems and broadcast video networks.

Before joining Nevion, Mendelson held various government sales roles at Haivision Network Video, MRV Communications, and Marconi Communications. Prior to this he spent seven years as a systems engineering manager for Marconi Communications, Executive Data Systems and Vertical Software.

“Adam’s impressive track record in US federal government sales, combined with his experience in fiber- and IP-based video systems make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mike Root, vice president of sales - Americas, Nevion. “Nevion has been working with government agencies for over twenty years but Adam’s appointment will help expand our presence in a market that demands the most reliable and robust solutions.”

Nevion’s surveillance solutions are used extensively by government organizations. NASA has worked with Nevion for the past 20 years, and used Nevion’s Ventura high-density, high-speed, uncompressed fiber transport solution to transport video from multiple cameras for 3D debris analysis of the Endeavor space shuttle launch.

Nevion was recently awarded a Government Video Salute Award for its unique implementation of Flashlink fiber transport in surveillance applications. In a combat or other hazardous situation, a video camera and a Flashlink optical video transport module are connected to a mobile command post to enable surveillance of an area. The Flashlink solution was chosen for its high quality and small, light form-factor, which were key to the successful launch and operation of the surveillance solution.

Nevion’s comprehensive range and facility surveillance solutions for government organizations network signals from cameras at multiple locations and transport varied formats of video, audio and data over any network infrastructure—IP, fiber overlay or SONET/SDH. Integrating existing infrastructures with next-generation technologies, Nevion solutions feature NEBS Level 3 –certified products for operation in harsh environments, space-saving modules for lower operating costs, and comprehensive management and control, including remote monitoring. Unlike other equipment providers, Nevion offers integrated network interfaces. HD to SONET, 3G to fiber, and HD or SD to IP each require only one module, saving space, power and resources.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

