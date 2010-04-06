RADIANTGRID AND SAN SOLUTIONS TO PRESENT RESEARCH ON STORAGE AND GRID TRANSCODING AT 2010 PBS TECH CONFERENCE

LAS VEGAS, NV— Two industry professionals will be offering their expert insight into storage technologies for grid transcoding at this year’s PBS Tech Conference. Kirk Marple, president, chief software architect of RadiantGrid Technologies, developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, along with Harry Aine, president and CEO of SAN Solutions, a media infrastructure company that provides storage and application platforms to the media and entertainment markets, will be participating in the presentation, “Storage Architectures and the Performance of Grid Transcoding,” taking place on Thursday, April 8, at 11:30 am in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

During the session, the pair from RadiantGrid and SAN Solutions will each describe their years of research into the benefits and ROI of applying SSD (Solid State Disk), SATA and SAS storage technologies to grid transcoding.

“RadiantGrid’s grid transcoding helps to increase efficiency of a file-based workflow because it allows files to be processed faster than real time, but poses some unique needs when it comes to bandwidth and storage,” explains Marple. “With this presentation we hope to bring to light best practices for deploying transient, ingest and archival storage on the most appropriate storage technologies, while meeting the bandwidth needs of grid transcoding.”

RadiantGrid’s TrueGridTM transcoding technology allows users to transcode files faster than other platforms. RadiantGrid accepts many media archive essence formats and ingestion container formats, such as Avid DNxHD, Avid IMX50, MPEG-2 Long GOP, GXF and MXF Op-Atom and Op1a. From any of these container formats, RadiantGrid can deliver content to broadband, mobile, cable and broadcast formats and standards such as Microsoft Silverlight (VC-1), H.264, CableLabs 1.1 MPEG-2, QuickTime DVCPRO-HD, Flash On2 VP6, 3GPP and the Apple iPhone.