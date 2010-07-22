MEDIA ALERT

THE APP HAS FINALLY ARRIVED – NOW IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE WITH BOINX SOFTWARE

Exclusive online release show introduces first-ever Boinx Software iPhone 4 App to the world; tell all your friends, “You Gotta See This!”

Puchheim, Germany – July 22, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac platform, is thrilled to announce that Apple® has placed its golden stamp of approval on the company’s first-ever iPhone 4 App. The Boinx team is now ready to celebrate with an exclusive online release show, revealing its much anticipated and talked-about App to the world. Join the team on Friday July 23rd at 5:00 pm UTC, 1:00 pm EST and 10:00 am PST, via the Boinx Software website (www.boinx.com/releaseshow), to gain exclusive access to the new App and all of its unique features. The App will be sure to have you telling all of your friends, “You gotta see this to believe it!”

The engineers at Boinx Labs worked day and night to bring iPhone 4 users this extraordinary new App. Twitter handle @boinxlabs has been stirring up a frenzy of anticipation and curiosity with top-secret tweets regarding the new iPhone 4 project. The highly anticipated reveal is only hours away, and though details about the App have yet to be revealed, we can tell you this much: “You Gotta See This!”

The exclusive online release show can be viewed at www.boinx.com/releaseshow. Viewers will have the opportunity to gain a first-hand glimpse of the new App and become versed in all its unique characteristics and features. Throughout the show, attendees will receive exclusive offers and the chance to win exciting prizes, including a $100 iTunes gift card. Tune in on Friday July 23rd at 5:00 pm UTC, 1:00 pm EST and 10:00 am PST, via the Boinx Software website to meet the team and the brilliant minds behind the mysterious new App. Come celebrate with us, Boinx Software style!

For more information on Boinx Software please visit: www.boinx.com.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards – “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics” and “Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx MouseposÈ is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

