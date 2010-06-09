Vaddio Introduces REVEAL™ IN-Wall Architectural Cameras

New REVEAL IN-Wall Cameras Blend Into High-end Videoconference and Presentation Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 9, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras and high-end camera control systems, will launch the REVEAL IN-Wall PTZ Camera at InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As a manufacturer of PTZ cameras we have seen a growing concern from architects and consultants over the aesthetics of electronics placed in conference rooms and meeting places,” explained President and CEO of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “As flat screen technologies have made displays easier to install and blend into a wall, PTZ cameras are still being surface-mounted and as a result protrude out into the room. The Vaddio REVEAL IN-Wall camera systems are designed to install the camera into the wall and have the same aesthetics as a flat screen display.”

REVEAL IN-Wall cameras are Vaddio’s first architectural integrated PTZ cameras that allow the camera to blend into the wall of any sophisticated videoconferencing or presentation environment. The aesthetics of the camera’s design match large flat screen televisions, rear projection screens and other high-end video equipment. The camera box uses the depth of the wall cavity to recess the camera into the wall eliminating the camera’s extension into the room providing an attractive, finished look to the installation.

There are two options for the camera glass: either clear or electro-chromatic. The electro-chromatic glass turns opaque and mutes video when the camera is turned off or by RS-232 command. The REVEAL IN-Wall cameras come in three different system options including HD-18 Short Range (SR), HD-18 CCU or HD-18 DVI/HDMI. All systems are built around the ClearVIEW HD-18 high definition pan/tilt/zoom camera, with a 1/3-inch, 1.3 megapixel CCD imaging sensor, a glass multi-element wide dynamic zoom lens (18x optical), a tally light and 1.8-lux rating, providing superior images in a wide range of high definition video applications.

REVEAL HD-18 SR uses Vaddio’s Quick Connect Short Range allowing power, video and control to be run up to 100 feet over a single Cat. 5 cable. REVEAL HD-18 enables the adjustment of color, gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee and iris functions on the camera with the turn of a knob. REVEAL HD-18 DVI/HDMI delivers simultaneous analog component video (YPbPr) and digital video (DVI-D or HDMI) outputs on separate connectors, ideal for multiple monitoring and large projection screens.

For a demonstration of the REVEAL IN-Wall camera please stop by Booth # C4749 at InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vaddio:

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems used in the broadcasting, audio/visual and videoconferencing industry. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio also has operations throughout the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.