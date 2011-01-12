RSG's Ad Sales Reports Delivered Overnight Give Media Executives an Edge

Overnight Practice Delivers Mission-Critical Reports Culling Data from Nielsen, Google, Omniture, comScore and More

NEW YORK – When ad sales executives come into the office the first thing they need to know is how they are doing – sales, viewership/impressions, inventory, and a host of other key “vital signs” by which they chart the course of their day. Good results make for a good day; bad results call out for urgent action. Until they get the data, they are working blind.

This is why RSG Media Systems, a leading provider of software applications for the media & entertainment industry and digital publishers, is now offering a new reporting service to give these executives the facts they need to make data-driven decisions.

RSG’s team of over 20 “quants,” modelers, report designers, and engineers use the latest data analytic tools, and leverage over 15 years of experience in ad sales technology to produce mission critical reports. Every night, while TV/cable network executives sleep, these experts collect and synthesize data for on-air, Internet, mobile, and digital from such diverse sources as Omniture, comScore, Nielsen, Google, and the programmer’s own internal systems. The analysts check the feeds, mine the data, and place fresh reports into each executive’s e-mail inbox, ready to be viewed in the morning.

“A lot of companies make the mistake of thinking that any database engineer can handle this kind of ad sales reporting,” said Srinivasan Venkatramani, vice president at RSG Media Systems. “Ultimately though, they discover that the engineer needs a deep understanding of the advertising market such as that provided by RSG’s new reporting practice.”

